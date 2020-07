July 2 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV:

* COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES US FDA APPROVAL OF BYFAVO(TM) (REMIMAZOLAM INJECTION) FOR THE INDUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF PROCEDURAL SEDATION

