March 12 (Reuters) - COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV:

* FDA HAS EXTENDED REVIEW PERIOD FOR NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR BYFAVO(TM) (REMIMAZOLAM) BY UP TO 90 DAYS

* EXTENSION IN ORDER TO COMPLETE ITS REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL DATA SUBMITTED IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)