BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals FY Net Loss Widens To EUR 24.5 Mln

April 3 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV:

* FY LOSS AFTER TAX OF EUR 24.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 18.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 62.5 MILLION VERSUS TO EUR 65.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR12.3 MILLION COMPARED WITH AN OPERATING LOSS OF EUR16.6 MILLION IN 2018

* FY CASH AND LIQUID INVESTMENTS EUR 268.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 375.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL BE BACK TO OPERATING PROFIT IN 2020

* SEES CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILL SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW DOWN OR STOP CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND/OR FDA ACTIVITY

* OUTLOOK 2020: FULL YEAR REVENUES IN RANGE OF EUR 52 - EUR 56 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: TOTAL EXPENSES IN RANGE OF EUR 48 - EUR 50 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: OPERATING PROFIT IN RANGE OF EUR 2 - EUR 8 MILLION