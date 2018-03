March 26 (Reuters) - COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV:

* FY REVENUE EUR 67.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 67.7 MILLION IN 2016

* FY LOSS AFTER TAX OF EUR 32.5 MILLION, INCLUDING FX LOSS OF EUR 18.7 MILLION ON OUR US$ LIQUIDITY POSITION

* SEES OPERATING LOSS OF APPROX EUR 40 MILLION IN 2018 BEFORE WE EXPECT TO RETURN TO PROFIT IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)