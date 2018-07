July 26 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV:

* H1 REVENUE UP 15.2% TO EUR36.7M DRIVEN BY UP-FRONT LICENSE FEESÂ

* H1 LOSS FOR PERIOD EUR7.8M INCLUDING SHARE OF CASSIOPEA LOSS EUR2.9M

* CASH AND INVESTMENTS IN FUNDS AND DEBT SECURITIES EUR230.2M VERSUS EUR247.1M AT FY17 YE

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR7.2M VERSUS EUR4.3M LAST YEAR