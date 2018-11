Nov 28 (Reuters) - COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV:

* LAUNCH OF OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023

* AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 175 MILLION, WITH AN INCREASE OPTION OF UP TO EUR 25 MILLION

* NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS AND IN-LICENSING TRANSACTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)