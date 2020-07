July 8 (Reuters) - COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV:

* ANNOUNCES GRANTING OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IN ITALY TO RIFAMYCIN SV MMX (STADMYCIN™) BY ITALIAN AIFA

* WILL RECEIVE A MILESTONE PAYMENT OF EUR 1.5M FROM E.G. DUE ON GRANT OF THIS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)