April 12 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV:

* ANNOUNCES UNFAVOURABLE AWARD OF ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL IN RESPECT OF REQUEST TO TERMINATE UCERIS LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH VALEANT

* ICC ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL HAS RULED THAT VALEANT IS NOT IN BREACH OF UCERIS LICENSE AGREEMENT, NOTWITHSTANDING COSMO’S CLAIMS

* COSMO WILL HAVE TO REIMBURSE VALEANT APPROX.$3 MLN IN LEGAL COST