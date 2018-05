May 9 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV:

* RECEIVED A LETTER FROM FDA AS PART OF THEIR ONGOING REVIEW OF COMPANY’S NEW DRUG APPLICATION

* AGENCY HAS IDENTIFIED DEFICIENCIES

* COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS - DEFICIENCIES PRECLUDE CONTINUATION OF DISCUSSION OF LABELING AND POST MARKETING REQUIREMENTS AT THIS TIME