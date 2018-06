June 28 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV:

* METHYLENE BLUE MMX REGULATORY UPDATE: TYPE A MEETING REQUEST FILED TO FDA

* SUBMITTED A TYPE A MEETING REQUEST AND BRIEFING DOCUMENT TO U.S. FDA TO DISCUSS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER (CRL) DATED MAY 21, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)