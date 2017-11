Nov 1 (Reuters) - COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV:

* UPDATE ON LAWSUIT AGAINST PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON UCERIS‍​

* DISTRICT OF DELAWARE HAS RULED NON-INFRINGEMENT OF ACTAVIS ANDA PRODUCT FOR GENERIC VERSION OF VALEANT’S UCERIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)