BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Updates On Uceris

July 6 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV:

* ANNOUNCED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED ACTAVIS (TEVA) GENERIC VERSION OF UCERIS

* COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS - AS PATENT INFRINGEMENT TRIAL IS STILL ONGOING IN APPEAL, IF TEVA DECIDES TO LAUNCH AT RISK, SUCH LAUNCH WOULD EXPOSE TEVA TO PAY SIGNIFICANT DAMAGES

* CEO - WE WILL CONTINUE TO TENACIOUSLY DEFEND AND ENFORCE OUR PATENT RIGHTS ON UCERIS IN ORDER TO PROFIT OF EXCLUSIVITY TO ITS WIDEST EXTENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)