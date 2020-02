BRIEF-Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Updates On Impact Of Coronavirus Epidemic On Business Ops

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Ltd :

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* GROUP’S PLANTS AND OFFICES HAVE RESUMED PRODUCTION AND WORK SINCE 10 FEB 2020

* EXPECTS THERE WILL BE DELAY IN SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS AND PARTS FROM ITS SUPPLIERS

* COVID-19 MAY ADVERSELY AFFECT FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* EXPECTS DELAY IN SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS AND PARTS FROM ITS SUPPLIERS MAY LEAD TO DROP IN GROUP’S PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* EXPECT DELAY IN SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS & PARTS MAY LEAD TO DELAY IN RESUMING TO ORIGINAL PRODUCTION SCHEDULE Source text here Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)