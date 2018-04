April 11 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International AG :

* RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL CFO SAYS 120 MILLION EUR COST LINKED TO SALE OF POLISH UNIT COULD BE BOOKED IN Q2 OR Q3

* RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL CEO SAYS HAD CLOSE CONTACT WITH POLISH REGULATOR KNF THROUGHOUT PROCESS OF SELLING ITS POLISH UNIT Further company coverage: