Feb 27 (Reuters) - Costa Group Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE OF $1,048M - AN INCREASE OF 5.8 %

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.0 CENTS PER SHARE, FULLY FRANKED

* IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS CURRENTLY UNKNOWN WITH PEAK VOLUMES IN CHINA TO BE HARVESTED FROM MARCH

* INITIAL TRADING INTO CY2020 HAS BEEN POSITIVE

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 35.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF 45 MILLION

* IMPACT FROM NOVEMBER HAILSTORM ON CITRUS CROP EXPECTED TO BE AT HIGHER END OF PREVIOUS ESTIMATES