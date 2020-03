March 24 (Reuters) - Costamp Group SpA:

* TO SUSPEND ACTIVITY FROM MARCH 26 TO APRIL 3 FOLLOWING ITALY’S DECREE ON COVID-19

* ENGINEERING, ADMINISTRATION AND COMMERCIAL SERVICES ACTIVITIES REMAIN OPERATIONAL VIA SMART WORKING

* FOUNDRY DIVISION REQUEST FOR AUTHORIZATION TO CONTINUE PRODUCTION AS IT IS CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN PRODUCTION OF COMPONENTS TO CONSTRUCT MACHINERY FOR LUNG VENTILATION