BRIEF-Costar Group Agrees To Acquire Rentpath From Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Feb 11 (Reuters) - CoStar Group Inc:

* COSTAR GROUP AGREES TO ACQUIRE RENTPATH FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY

* COSTAR GROUP EXPECTS TO INVEST IN RENT.COM AND APARTMENTGUIDE.COM

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RENTPATH’S BUSINESS FOR $588 MILLION IN CASH

* COSTAR GROUP- EXPECT ACQUISITION TO ADD SCALE TO APARTMENTS.COM BUSINESS AND BE HIGHLY ACCRETIVE TO COSTAR EARNINGS ONCE FULLY INTEGRATED

* REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE RELATED TO TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE UNTIL LATER IN YEAR

* EXPECT THAT RENTPATH'S OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE IN ORDINARY COURSE.