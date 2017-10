Oct 25 (Reuters) - CoStar Group Inc-

* CoStar Group says on oct 19, co entered amended and restated credit agreement ‍providing $750 million revolving credit facility with term of 5 years​

* CoStar Group Inc - ‍up to $20 million of revolving credit facility is available for issuance of letters of credit