Nov 28 (Reuters) - Costar Group Inc:

* SAYS ‍ON NOV 24, CO & LANDMARK RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS FROM FTC WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION​

* SAYS ‍COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO CLOSE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 - SEC FILING​ Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2Adowr7] Further company coverage: