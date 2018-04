BRIEF-Costar Group Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.44

April 23 (Reuters) - CoStar Group Inc:

* COSTAR GROUP FIRST QUARTER REVENUE GROWS 21% AND NET INCOME INCREASES 136% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.44 TO $7.64

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.25 TO $1.34

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BILLION TO $1.19 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $274 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $270.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE UP 24 PERCENT

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.65

* OVERALL COMPANY WIDE-NET BOOKINGS IN Q1 WERE $35 MILLION