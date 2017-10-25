FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Costar Group reports Q3 earnings per share $1.04
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
October 25, 2017 / 9:33 PM / in 31 minutes

BRIEF-Costar Group reports Q3 earnings per share $1.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Costar Group Inc

* Costar Group announces third quarter revenue growth of 16%, net income increases 48% and company raises full year revenue and earnings guidance

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31 to $1.38

* Q3 earnings per share $1.04

* Sees Q4 revenue $251 million to $254 million

* Q3 revenue $248 million versus I/B/E/S view $244.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $962 million to $965 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.41

* Costar Group Inc - ‍expects that ForRent will contribute $6 million to $8 million in revenue in Q4 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
