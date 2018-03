March 7 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp:

* REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2018 AND FEBRUARY SALES RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.59

* ‍NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BILLION FROM $29.13 BILLION LAST YEAR​

* QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PERCENT

* QTRLY ‍​COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PERCENT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: