BRIEF-Costco reports December sales results

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp:

* COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION REPORTS DECEMBER SALES RESULTS

* COSTCO WHOLESALE- ‍FOR FIRST 17 WEEKS OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPANY REPORTED NET SALES OF $46.06 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11.9 PERCENT​

* -‍ REPORTED NET SALES OF $14.94 BILLION FOR MONTH OF DECEMBER AN INCREASE OF 14.3 PERCENT FROM $13.07 BILLION DURING SIMILAR PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* DECEMBER ‍U.S. COMPARABLE SALES UP 10.5%​

* TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES ‍UP 11.5 PERCENT FOR DECEMBER ​

* CANADA COMPARABLE SALES ‍UP 11.9 PERCENT FOR DECEMBER ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: