April 24 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp:

* COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES AN INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018