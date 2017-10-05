FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corp Q4 earnings per share $2.08
October 5, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corp Q4 earnings per share $2.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp

* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 operating results and September sales results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net sales for 17-week Q4 were $41.36 billion, an increase of 15.8 percent from $35.73 billion in 16-week Q4 of fiscal 2016​

* Q4 revenue view $41.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable sales excluding negative impacts from gasoline price deflation and foreign exchange up ‍5.7 %​

* Qtrly total company comparable sales up ‍6.1​ percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
