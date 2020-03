BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corp Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share $2.10

March 5 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2020 AND FEBRUARY SALES RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.10

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.06 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.5 PERCENT, TO $38.26 BILLION FROM $34.63 BILLION

* FEBRUARY SALES BENEFITED FROM AN UPTICK IN CONSUMER DEMAND IN FOURTH WEEK OF REPORTING PERIOD

* COSTCO - DUE TO THANKSGIVING OCCURRING A WEEK LATER, FOR QUARTER, TOTAL AND COMPARABLE SALES WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT ONE-HALF PERCENT

* ATTRIBUTE UPTICK IN CONSUMER DEMAND IN FOURTH WEEK OF REPORTING PERIOD TO CONCERNS OVER CORONAVIRUS

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $38.24 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COSTCO WHOLESALE - ESTIMATE POSITIVE IMPACT OVER CORONAVIRUS ON TOTAL AND COMPARABLE SALES TO BE APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT

* QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMP SALES UP 8.9%