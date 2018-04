BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results

April 11 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp:

* COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION REPORTS MARCH SALES RESULTS

* NET SALES OF $12.92 BILLION FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR

* ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BILLION, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BILLION LAST YEAR

* COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

* COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

* TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8