a day ago
BRIEF-Costco Wholesale reports July sales results
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 1:11 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale reports July sales results

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp:

* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports july sales results

* Costco Wholesale Corp - net sales of $9.41 billion for month of july , an increase of 8.8 percent from $8.65 billion during similar period last year

* July total company comparable sales up 6.2 pct

* July total company comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange up 5.3 pct

* July Canada comparable sales up 7.2 pct

* July Canada comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange up 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

