Nov 1 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp

* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports october sales results

* Costco Wholesale Corp says ‍reported net sales of $10.02 billion for month of October, four weeks ended October 29, 2017​

* Costco Wholesale Corp says October comparable sales up 7.5 percent

* Costco Wholesale Corp says October U.S. Comparable sales up 7 percent

* Costco Wholesale Corp says October Canada comparable sales up 9 percent