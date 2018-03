BRIEF-Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On COTI-2 Clinical Programs

March 20 (Reuters) - Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* COTINGA PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON COTI-2 CLINICAL PROGRAMS

* COTINGA PHARMACEUTICALS - SUBMITTED AN UPDATED CLINICAL PACKAGE TO REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TO EXPAND ITS ONGOING PHASE 1 TRIAL OF COTI-2

* COTINGA PHARMACEUTICALS - PROTOCOL AMENDMENT WILL EXPAND CLINICAL TRIAL TO EVALUATE COTI-2 AS COMBINATION THERAPY IN WIDE SPECTRUM OF CANCERS

* COTINGA - PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL & SUFFICIENT FINANCING, EXPECTS TO IMPLEMENT PROTOCOL AMENDMENT FOR ONGOING PHASE 1 COTI-2 TRIAL IN MAY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: