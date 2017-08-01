FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cotiviti Q2 earnings per share $0.22
August 1, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Cotiviti Q2 earnings per share $0.22

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cotiviti Holdings Inc

* Cotiviti announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 revenue $167.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $688 million to $700 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - ‍expect Rowdmap to contribute revenue of approximately $20 million in 2018​

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - ‍as we look to balance of 2017, we are maintaining our 2017 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance​

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $266 million to $272 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $694.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

