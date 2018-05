BRIEF-Cott Q1 EPS $0.03

May 3 (Reuters) - Cott Corp:

* COTT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q1 REVENUE $561 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $566.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

* INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BILLION

* INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.37 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S