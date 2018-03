BRIEF-Cott Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.12

March 1 (Reuters) - Cott Corp:

* COTT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND DECLARES DIVIDEND

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.3 BILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* COTT IS TARGETING FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN EXCESS OF $2.3 BILLION‍​

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED ABOUT 10% TO $571 MILLION​

* TARGETING FULL YEAR 2018 CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY OPERATIONS OF APPROXIMATELY $230 TO $235 MILLION AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $115 TO $120 MILLION

* TARGETING FULL YEAR 2019 CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY OPERATIONS OF APPROXIMATELY $265 TO $270 MILLION AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $115 TO $120 MILLION

* SEES 2019 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION (WHEN EXCLUDING ACQUISITION, INTEGRATION AND OTHER CASH COSTS)‍​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.50 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S