BRIEF-Cott reports third quarter 2017 results
November 9, 2017 / 12:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Cott reports third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cott Corp:

* Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2019 revenue $2.3 billion

* Qtrly ‍revenue from continuing operations increased 22 percent to $581 million compared to $477 million​

* Is targeting full year 2019 revenues in excess of $2.3 billion​

* Cott is targeting full year 2019 cash flow provided by operations of approximately $265 to $270 million​

* Cott is targeting full year 2019 capital expenditures of $115 to $120 million, resulting in adjusted free cash flow of approximately $150 million​

* Qtrly ‍reported net income per diluted share was $0.01​

* ‍Cott remains on track to meet its profitability growth targets for fiscal year 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
