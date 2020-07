July 9 (Reuters) - VolitionRX Ltd:

* COTTERFORD CO. LTD. SENDS LETTER TO VOLITIONRX FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING VOTE

* COTTERFORD CO LTD SAYS IS BENEFICIAL OWNER OF ABOUT 26% SHARES OF VOLITIONRX LIMITED

* COTTERFORD CO LTD SAYS VOLITIONRX LTD SHOULD PROVIDE SPECIFIC TIMELINES, PATHS TO COMMERCIALIZATION, MATERIAL REVENUE BY END OF 2020