BRIEF-Coty Inc Posts Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.32

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Coty Inc:

* COTY INC REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY EPS DILUTED REPORTED $0.15

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32 ‍​

* QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,637.6 MILLION INCREASED 14.8% AS REPORTED COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* “WHILE REVENUE RECOVERY WILL NOT BE A STRAIGHT LINE, NOW AIM TO DELIVER POSITIVE BUT MODEST NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR THE H2 OF THE YEAR”

* QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $‍2,637.6 MILLION VERSUS $2,296.7 MILLION ​

* COTY - ESTIMATES OVERALL IMPACT ON RECURRING TAX RATE TO BE NEUTRAL FROM BOTH CASH AND FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR FISCAL 2018

* ‍“NOW AIM TO DELIVER POSITIVE BUT MODEST NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR”​

* ‍“CONTINUE TO AIM FOR A HEALTHY IMPROVEMENT” IN MARGINS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR VERSUS PRIOR YEAR​

