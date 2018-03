March 21 (Reuters) - Coty Inc:

* COTY INC. TO OFFER SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* COTY INC - ‍INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BILLION OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES​

* COTY - TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS​