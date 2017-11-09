FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Coty qtrly loss per share $‍0.03​
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 12:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Coty qtrly loss per share $‍0.03​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Coty Inc:

* Coty Inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Coty Inc - qtrly loss per share $‍0.03​

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.10 ‍​

* Coty Inc qtrly ‍net revenues of $2,238.3 million increased 5% for combined company at constant currency​

* Coty - ‍excluding positive contribution from deals of GHD and Younique, combined company organic net revenues declined 2% on a constant currency basis​

* Coty - ‍“saw strong growth in luxury, continued positive momentum in professional and a reduced net revenue decline in consumer beauty division” in quarter​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Coty Inc - ‍as of Sept 1, have exited third and final TSA with P&G for Almea region and now have control of processes, systems and data across new Coty​

* Coty - ‍looking ahead to remainder of fiscal 2018 expect to continue to deliver on announced synergies, finalize streamlining of brand portfolio​

* Coty Inc- ‍looking ahead to remainder of fiscal 2018, also expect to relaunch several key brands​

* Coty - ‍negative free cash flow of $120.3 million was impacted by acquisition & restructuring costs, and declined from $101.8 million for legacy-coty in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.