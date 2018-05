BRIEF-Coty Reports Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.13

May 9 (Reuters) - Coty Inc:

* . REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE DILUTED - REPORTED $0.10

* QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MILLION INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12, REVENUE VIEW $2.17 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”

* CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018