BRIEF-CounterPath Announces Private Placement

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Counterpath Corp:

* COUNTERPATH ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* COUNTERPATH - ‍INTENDS TO COMPLETE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 512,500 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF COMPANY AT PRICE OF US$4.01 PER SHARE​

* COUNTERPATH - ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FUND DEVELOPMENT FOR INTEGRATION OF COMPANY‘S UC SOLUTIONS WITH OTHER ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS​

* COUNTERPATH CORP - ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL ALOS BE USED TO EXPAND SALES AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT RESOURCES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: