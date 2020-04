BRIEF-Counterpath Corp Sees Q4 Rev Of $3.6 Mln To $4.0 Mln, Resulting In Growth Of 26% To 40%

April 23 (Reuters) - CounterPath Corp:

* COUNTERPATH CORP - SEES Q4 REVENUE OF $3.6 MILLION TO $4.0 MILLION, RESULTING IN GROWTH OF 26% TO 40%

* COUNTERPATH CORP - SEES Q4 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.4 MILLION TO $0.8 MILLION COMPARED TO LOSS FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.0 MILLION FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2019

* COUNTERPATH CORP - SEES FISCAL YEAR ENDED APRIL 30, 2020 REVENUE OF $11.6 MILLION TO $12.0 MILLION, RESULTING IN GROWTH OF 8% TO 12% COMPARED TO FISCAL 2019

* COUNTERPATH CORP - SEES FISCAL YEAR ENDED APRIL 30, 2020 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.8 MILLION TO $1.2 MILLION

* COUNTERPATH CORP - AS A RESULT OF INCREASE IN ORDERS AND SERVICE LEVELS, ALL OF CO'S OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN RUNNING AT NEAR FULL CAPACITY