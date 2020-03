March 25 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd :

* CSRC APPROVED APPLICATION OF UNIT FOR PROPOSED PUBLIC ISSUE OF DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS OF FACE VALUE OF UP TO RMB8.538 BILLION

* SIZE OF FIRST TRANCHE BOND ISSUE TO BE NOT MORE THAN RMB3.4 BILLION, BOND MATURITY TO BE 5 YEARS