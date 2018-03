March 20 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd :

* FY GROUP’S TOTAL REVENUE ROSE BY ABOUT 48.2 PERCENT TO ABOUT RMB226.90 BILLION

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE ROSE 126.3 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR TO ABOUT RMB26.06 BILLION​

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB24.95 CENTS PER SHARE