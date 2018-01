Jan 17 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd :

* ‍CO ENTERED INTO PLACING AGREEMENT TO PLACE 460 MILLION EXISTING SHARES AT HK$17.13 PER SHARE

* COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS - ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING AND BONDS ISSUE ABOUT HK$7,816.2 MILLION AND HK$15,490.8 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY

* ‍UNIT TO ISSUE BONDS IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF HK$15,600 MILLION​