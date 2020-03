March 18 (Reuters) - Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB9,644.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB4,675.3 MILLION

* BOARD RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF RMB15.14 CENTS PER SHARE

* PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR RMB1,670.7 MILLION, UP 81.0%

* NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECTS ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19 AS AT MARCH 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: