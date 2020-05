BRIEF-Countryside Properties HY Adj Revenue £530.9 Mln Vs £563.7 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties PLC:

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPS - UNAUDITED HALF YEAR RESULTS

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC - SOLID TRADING PERFORMANCE FROM OCTOBER TO FEBRUARY WITH NET RESERVATION RATE 31% AHEAD OF PRIOR YEAR

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC - LOST COMPLETIONS AND LAND SALES IN MARCH IMPACTED PROFIT BY C. £29M AND INCREASED NET DEBT BY C. £83M

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC - 139 ACTIVE SITES (HY 2019: 140) AT 31 MARCH

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC - HAVE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE WITH OUR EXISTING £300M REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES - FURTHER £300M THROUGH OUR COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAMME TO FACILITATE ACCESS TO COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC - 6,695 ADDITIONAL PLOTS SECURED DURING FIRST HALF, 4,965 IN PARTNERSHIPS, 1,730 IN HOUSEBUILDING

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC - HY ADJUSTED REVENUE £530.9M VERSUS £563.7M

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC - HY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT £55.3M VERSUS £89.4M

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC - HY REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT £41.0M VERSUS £60.2M

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES- CAUTIOUSLY RESTARTED CONSTRUCTION ON AROUND 80% OF SITES ALBEIT WITH SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED BUILD RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: