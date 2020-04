BRIEF-Countryside Properties Says Directors To Take Pay Cut Due To Virus Outbreak

April 20 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties PLC:

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPS - COVID-19 UPDATE

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES - EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, BOARD AGREED VOLUNTARY 20% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY & FEES FROM 1 APRIL UNTIL AT LEAST 1 JUNE

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC - IS DUE TO REPORT ITS HALF YEAR RESULTS ON THURSDAY 14 MAY 2020.

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC - ALL OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED TO A VOLUNTARY 20% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY AND FEES