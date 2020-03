BRIEF-Countrywide Notes Announcement By LSL That It Now No Longer Intends To Make An Offer For Co

March 16 (Reuters) - Countrywide PLC:

* COUNTRYWIDE PLC - STATEMENT RE RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT BY LSL

* COUNTRYWIDE PLC - NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY LSL THAT IT NOW NO LONGER INTENDS TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR COUNTRYWIDE

* COUNTRYWIDE PLC - REMAINS CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF UNDERLYING BUSINESS AS AN INDEPENDENT COMPANY.

* COUNTRYWIDE PLC - COMPANY HAS SEEN A POSITIVE MOOD SWING IN PUBLIC SENTIMENT THROUGH EARLY PART OF 2020

* COUNTRYWIDE PLC - WHILST CO HAS SEEN SOME SOFTENING IN RECENT DAYS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19, IT IS TOO EARLY TO ASSESS THAT IMPACT.