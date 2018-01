Jan 18 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc:

* ‍TOTAL GROUP INCOME FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE CIRCA £672M (2016: £737M), WITH Q4 INCOME OF CIRCA £164M​

* ‍EBITDA FOR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND £65M​

* ‍TOTAL INCOME IN SALES AND LETTINGS BUSINESS FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE CIRCA £360M, DOWN 14% ON 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: