April 25 (Reuters) - Countrywide PLC:

* TOTAL GROUP INCOME FOR QUARTER WAS LOWER AT £145 MILLION COMPARED TO £162 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2017.

* GROUP HAS MOVED SWIFTLY TO RESTORE EXPERTISE IN SALES AND LETTINGS

* ARE ENCOURAGED BY EARLY PROGRESS THAT IS BEING MADE IN SALES AND LETTINGS.

* IN SALES, WE HAVE SEEN AN IMPROVEMENT IN BOTH REGISTER OF PROPERTIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE AND IN OUR MARKET SHARE OF LISTINGS COMPARED WITH Q4 2017